HARDIN - Jonathan Trexler has entered a guilty plea to aggravated kidnapping and possession of a controlled substance this week in Calhoun County.

The aggravated battery charge in Calhoun County against the Bunker Hill man has since been dropped.

Trexler will return to court in late July for other charges in Jersey County.

The case sparked considerable attention and worry about the his estranged wife's whereabouts when the original incident occurred in early April.

The Bunker Hill man was separated from his wife and he allegedly kidnapped her from her home on April 6.

Sentencing in Calhoun County is set for Aug. 2.

