GODFREY - Incumbent Dwight Werts and newcomer Larry Trent won seats on the Lewis and Clark Community College Board of Trustees in Tuesday's election.



Article continues after sponsor message

Trent was the leading vote-getter receiving 10,605 followers by Werts with 10,403. Challenger Jack Holmes had 7,908 votes and Jeffrey Ferguson had 6,866.

Trent is a Rosewood Heights resident where he graduated from Roxana High School. He retired from the Illinois State Police, 28 years of service with the last six years as director of ISP. Former vice president, Argosy Gaming Company and former president, Riverbend Growth Association and is a former Homeland Security Intelligence Specialist.

Werts is also a graduate of Roxana High School and he is the President and C.E.O. of Werts Welding & Tank Service, Inc. with eight locations in the U.S. and 100 employees.

More like this:

Related Video: