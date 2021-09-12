- Despite a tremendous defensive effort that saw the Cougars hold their opponents to a season-low hitting percentage, SIUE volleyball could not find their rhythm on the attack and dropped a narrow three-set decision to Pac-12 Conference power Oregon State on Saturday afternoon.

The opening set saw the Cougars force the Beavers into seven attack errors and a hitting percentage of just .132, coming within two points of claiming their first set win over a Power Five opponent since August 29, 2014. The Cougars recorded 10 kills in the set, a number they would equal in the second set. Oregon State, however, would catch the momentum in the second set, and won the second set thanks to a number of helpful Beaver service aces. The third set saw the Cougars storm ahead and maintain a lead for much of the set, but their efforts would be bested by the Beavers and the Cougars would fall just three point shy of claiming a set victory.

Sydney Hummert led the Cougar attack, notching a team-high seven kills in the contest. Annie Ellis and Savannah Christian would not be far behind though, registering five and four kills, respectively. Ellis would also lead the Red & White with four block assists, continuing her incredible run of form in blocking opposing attacks. Another highlight of the day came in Julia Treichel , who recorded three of SIUE's four service aces while also leading the Cougars with double-digit digs. Alyse Drifka dished out a team-high 13 assists against the Beavers, followed closely by freshman Grace Beekman's 10.

The Cougars will spend the final weekend of non-conference play in the friendly confines of First Community Arena, playing an official match at home for the first time this season when they welcome Valparaiso and Western Illinois to Edwardsville. First serve against Valparaiso is set for 6 p.m. on Friday, and the Cougars will close out non-conference play against Western Illinois at 2 p.m. Saturday. Both SIUE matches will be streamed live on ESPN+.

