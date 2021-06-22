DOW - The TreeHouse Wildlife Center in Dow is is a non-profit that is dedicated to the rescue, rehabilitation, and release of native wildlife.

The center has rescued, rehabilitated, and released an abundance of birds and animals since its inception in 1979. Recently, an owl photo by Jeff Easley beautifully illustrated just what the TreeHouse Wildlife Center does to extend lives and provide a quality of existence to those who can’t make it back in the wild.

Article continues after sponsor message

Sherry Stilwell, TreeHouse Wildlife Center facility manager, said the center probably has about 10 owls now that are permanent residents. On Oct. 23 and 24, 2021, the TreeHouse Wildlife Center will have its annual Owl Fest and showcase its work to the public.

“Our main goal at TreeHouse is to rescue, rehabilitate and release,” Stilwell said. “But we can give a home here forever for the ones we can’t release. We have some eagles missing a half wing, owls, a coyote without a front leg, now a dozen baby fawns. The fawns are cute, but it will be rewarding when we open the door of the trailer and let them run off and be free. We take the animals right back where they came from in case they have territory established.”

To donate or see any of TreeHouse Wildlife Center's needs visit:

https://www.treehousewildlifecenter.com/

More like this:

Related Video: