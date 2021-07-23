ALTON - A tree fell in a primary line, and nearly 400 in the Alton area were without power for a brief period of time, Ameren-Illinois spokesperson Brian Bretsch said Friday morning. However by noon, 360 were restored, and 40 customers near where the tree struck lines in the 700 block of Park Street in Alton remained out.

"The tree is the root of the problem for the outage," Bretsch said. "A tree fell into our primary and broke the pole. Ameren-Illinois crews have been dispatched. Crews will re-route power to bring back as many customers as possible."

Approximately 360 customers were restored quickly through rerouting, Bretsch said.

As of 4 p.m. Friday, 16 customers from the outage remained without power. Bretsch estimated the full restoration time at 8 p.m. Friday for the remaining customers.

