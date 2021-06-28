ALTON - A large tree fell on the roof of a car wash at 1030 Milton Road in Alton on Monday afternoon.

The Alton Police Department was contacted and they requested Alton Fire Department to join them at the scene. The Alton Fire Department said after it arrived it discovered the tree on the roof. Fire officials assessed the damage and said it appeared with wet soil the tree gave away, then fell below.

The fire department said it also appeared some phone or cable lines might have been underneath, but there were no electrical issues and minor structural damage. The owner of the building had been contacted and the fire department said it now was an issue for the owner and insurance company involved.

