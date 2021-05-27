GODFREY - Some in the Village of Godfrey suffered a power outage after a tree fell into power lines, Brian Bretsch, a spokesperson for Ameren-Illinois, said Thursday afternoon.

The photo above shows the tree that fell into the power lines in Godfrey.

"A large portion of a tree fell into power lines at the intersection of Pearl Street and Lake Street about 12:50 p.m. Thursday in Godfrey, about the same time a thunderstorm was rolling through town.," Bretsch said. "The tree broke two cross arms on a nearby power pole causing an outage for more than 1,500 Ameren Illinois customers.

"A tree trimming crew and Ameren Illinois linemen arrived onto the scene to keep the area safe. The tree was removed, repairs were safely made to the cross arms, and power was restored at 2:50 p.m. Ameren Illinois reminds customers that severe weather can happen at any time. Now, is a good idea to refresh or create a family emergency kit."

