EDWARDSVILLE — Real estate tax bills are about to arrive in the mailboxes of Madison County property owners.

Madison County Treasurer Kurt Prenzler, CPA, announced that his office mailed this year’s property tax bills. The treasurer sent out approximately 137,000 tax bills.

“I want to remind taxpayers that as treasurer I don’t determine your taxes.” Prenzler said. “I am only the collector. Taxes are imposed by taxing districts, such as public schools.”

The treasurer will collect more than $385 million from property owners and distribute the funds to more than 200 taxing districts. The first of the four installments is due July 9 and the subsequent payments will be due Sept. 9, Oct. 9 and Dec. 9.

Prenzler said this year the Treasurer’s Office created a new, more informative website with improved security. The website continues to allow taxpayers a way to pay their bills online at no cost when paying by electronic check.

“It’s free to pay your tax bill online with an electronic check,” Prenzler said. “We are the only county in Illinois that doesn’t charge a fee for an e-check. More people are paying their bills electronically, whether they visit our website or do it from online bill pay through their bank.”

Electronic payments increased 40 percent from 2012 to 2013. Online payments went from 25,952 in 2012 to 36,370 in 2013.

Visit www.madcotreasurer.org to pay online with the Treasurer’s Office. There are two options for paying online — ACH or credit card. The automated clearing house (ACH) or e-check, will electronically withdraw a tax payment directly from a taxpayer’s checking or savings account.

Anyone paying by e-check can pay their taxes immediately or schedule payments to come out on the four due dates.

A service fee applies for anyone paying by credit card. Scheduled payments cannot be made using a credit card.

Any property owner who does not receive a tax bill by July 1 should contact the Treasurer’s Office.

Article continues after sponsor message

Prenzler wants to remind taxpayers that when they change their address with the U.S. Postal Service mail is only forwarded for one year. That’s why it’s important for taxpayers to notify the Treasurer’s Office so they can receive their bill at the correct address.

Please contact the Treasurer’s Office to find out how to properly change your address or visit the website to download the change of address form.

Illinois law states that property owners are still responsible for taxes even if they do not receive the bill. As a taxpayer, you are also responsible for any penalties incurred on late payments. The penalty for late payment is 1.5 percent every 30 days, starting July 10.

This year, a searchable list of returned tax bills will be online, for taxpayers to view.

Prenzler said that early payments are distributed to the taxing districts starting in June and then distributed monthly until the end of the tax cycle.

He said that about 61 percent of the collected tax revenue will go to public schools, 9 percent to Madison County government and the remainder to municipalities, townships and other taxing districts.

Taxpayers can also pay by mail, or in person at the Treasurer’s Office or at one of the more than 100 collector banks and credit unions.

Summary of payment options:

Free e-check. Visit www.madcotreasurer.org to make immediate or schedule payments.

Mail payments (with coupon) to Madison County Treasurer, P.O. Box 849, Edwardsville, IL 62025.

In person, weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Madison County Administration Building, Treasurer’s Office, Suite 125, Edwardsville.

Collector banks or credit unions (with coupon).

Online bill pay through your bank or credit union.

For questions or more information contact the Treasurer’s Office at 618-692-6260. Also visit the treasurer’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/madisoncountytreasurer.

###

More like this: