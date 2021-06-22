SPRINGFIELD – Illinois State Treasurer Michael Frerichs today reminded young photographers to submit their photo entries for the 2021 Cream of the Crop Contest by June 24. The contest encourages students to share their vision of agriculture in Illinois.

“Don’t miss the opportunity to submit a photo for a chance to be recognized in our 2021 Cream of the Crop photo contest,” Frerichs said. “Take a picture of something fun and unique that you think showcases the agricultural beauty of our great state.”

The treasurer’s office will accept electronic submissions for the contest at www.creamofthecropcontest.com. Top photographs will be chosen in three age-based categories: ages 8-10, 11-14 and 15-18. Each student is permitted to submit up to two photos by June 24, 2021.

The photo contest is part of the Ag Invest program and offers an opportunity for Illinois students to submit their most innovative or scenic picture that depicts their vision of agriculture in our state. Winning photos will be featured in Ag Invest marketing material and the 2021 Illinois State Fair.

Ag Invest is one of the nation’s largest agricultural linked deposit programs. It helps hundreds of Illinois farmers and agriculture professionals. The treasurer’s office, through Ag Invest, partners with eligible financial institutions to offer farmers and ag businesses annual and long-term, low?interest loans which can be used for operating costs, equipment purchases, construction-related expenses, and livestock purchases.

To read the rules, terms, and legal conditions associated with this contest, visit our website at www.CreamoftheCropContest.com or contact Teri Whitfield at 217.900.0075.

