Deadline for Fall Application Period for Charitable Trust Funding Ends This Thursday; Apply at ilcharitabletrust.com

SPRINGFIELD – Illinois State Treasurer Michael Frerichs today reminded small non-profit organizations in Illinois that the current application cycle for up to $20,000 each in Charitable Trust grant funding ends Sept. 30.

The Charitable Trust Stabilization Fund will accept applications through Sept. 30 to assist organizations with annual budgets of $1 million or less that support individuals with food, housing, workforce, and economic programs. A total of $200,000 is available in this grant cycle.

Visit ilcharitabletrust.com to complete an application online or contact the treasurer’s office at (217) 836-4590.

“This is a great opportunity to apply for funding to help grow and expand your organization,” Frerichs said. “I have had the great pleasure of visiting many of the Charitable Trust grant recipients to see first-hand the important work they are doing for their communities and how this funding has helped people in need.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Awardees are selected by an 11-member committee, which oversees the management and guidelines of the fund. Since the program was established in 2017, more than $3.3 million has been awarded to 163 non-profits.

Previous grant recipients are eligible to apply if the term of their grant has been completed for at least one calendar year.

Grant awards come from filing fees non-profits pay when incorporating in the state of Illinois, not personal or property tax dollars.

About the Illinois Treasurer

As Illinois State Treasurer, Michael Frerichs is the state’s Chief Investment and Banking Officer and actively manages approximately $52 billion. The portfolio includes $27 billion in state funds, $16 billion in retirement and college savings plans, and $9 billion on behalf of local and state governments. Frerichs’ office protects consumers by safeguarding more than $3.5 billion in unclaimed property, encouraging savings plans for college or trade school, increasing financial education among all ages, assisting people with disabilities save without losing government benefits, and removing barriers to a secure retirement. The Treasurer’s Office predates Illinois incorporation in 1818. Voters in 1848 chose to make it an elected office.

More like this: