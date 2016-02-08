Opportunity to Learn about Linked Deposit Program Improvements to Better Finance Agri-Business

SPRINGFIELD – Illinois Treasurer Michael Frerichs will join farmers, lenders and agribusiness owners next week for roundtable meetings throughout the state to share details about the recent improvements to the Ag Invest Program. The roundtable events are free and open to the public. The media is also invited to attend.

WHO: Michael Frerichs, Illinois State Treasurer

WHAT: Treasurer Frerichs will share details about new improvements to the Ag Invest Program. The program partners with approved financial institutions across the state to provide qualified farmers and agriculture professionals below market interest rate loans to start or enhance their farm operations.

WHEN/WHERE:

Monday, February 8, 2016 Peoria County Farm Bureau 1716 N. University, Peoria 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.

Monday, February 8, 2016 La Salle County Farm Bureau 4201 Columbus St, Ottawa 1:30 p.m. – 2:30 p.m.

Tuesday, February 9, 2016 Carroll County Farm Bureau 811 Clay St., Mt. Carroll 8:30 a.m. – 9:30 a.m.

thursday, February 11, 2016 Vermilion County Farm Bureau 1905 US- 150, Danville 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.

To RSVP, please contact the Treasurer’s Office at 217-558-6217 or by email at RHuston@illinoistreasurer.gov.

