Treasurer Frerichs Honors Hispanic Leaders And Celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month
CHICAGO – Illinois State Treasurer Michael Frerichs today hosted a celebration to commemorate Hispanic Heritage Month, honoring the work of community leaders.
The event was an opportunity to reflect on the great achievements of Hispanics and present awards to eight Latino leaders, including a retired White Sox executive, a TV news anchor, the CEO of Chicago Public Schools and the director of a Puerto Rican arts organization.
“Today, let us take a moment to recognize the contributions of our Hispanic and Latino neighbors,” Frerichs said at the event held at the state government building at 555 W. Monroe St. in Chicago. “Let’s celebrate their dedication to making our communities a better place to live, work, and raise a family.”
Hispanic Heritage Month is a national observance. In 1968, President Lyndon Johnson established a Hispanic Heritage Week. In 1988, President Ronald Reagan expanded the celebration to a month.
This year’s theme is “Latinos: Driving Prosperity, Power, and Progress in America.” The theme encourages us to celebrate Hispanic economic gains, influence in politics and society, and educational advancement.
Treasurer Frerichs honored the following individuals for their outstanding commitment to their Illinois communities:
Outstanding Service in Business
Priscilla Cordero
Executive Director | Joliet City Center Partnership
Outstanding Service in Leadership
Esther Sciammarella
Executive Director | Chicago Hispanic Health Coalition
Outstanding Commitment in Education
Pedro Martinez
CEO | Chicago Public Schools
Outstanding Commitment to Community Service
Enrique Rodriguez
News Anchor | Univision Chicago
Outstanding Commitment as an Elected Official
Rep. Elizabeth “Lisa” Hernandez
House Deputy Majority Leader | 2nd District
Outstanding Achievement in Workforce and Labor
Jacqueline Gomez Fuentes
Executive Director | Hispanic American Construction Industry Association
Outstanding Achievement in Sportsmanship
Grace Guerrero Zwit
Senior Director of Minor League Operations | Chicago White Sox (retired)
Outstanding Achievement in Arts and Humanity
Carlos Hernandez Falcon
Founder & Executive Director | Puerto Rican Arts Alliance
