CHICAGO – Illinois State Treasurer Michael Frerichs today hosted a celebration to commemorate Hispanic Heritage Month, honoring the work of community leaders.

The event was an opportunity to reflect on the great achievements of Hispanics and present awards to eight Latino leaders, including a retired White Sox executive, a TV news anchor, the CEO of Chicago Public Schools and the director of a Puerto Rican arts organization.

“Today, let us take a moment to recognize the contributions of our Hispanic and Latino neighbors,” Frerichs said at the event held at the state government building at 555 W. Monroe St. in Chicago. “Let’s celebrate their dedication to making our communities a better place to live, work, and raise a family.”

Hispanic Heritage Month is a national observance. In 1968, President Lyndon Johnson established a Hispanic Heritage Week. In 1988, President Ronald Reagan expanded the celebration to a month.

This year’s theme is “Latinos: Driving Prosperity, Power, and Progress in America.” The theme encourages us to celebrate Hispanic economic gains, influence in politics and society, and educational advancement.

Treasurer Frerichs honored the following individuals for their outstanding commitment to their Illinois communities:

Outstanding Service in Business

Priscilla Cordero

Executive Director | Joliet City Center Partnership

Outstanding Service in Leadership

Esther Sciammarella

Executive Director | Chicago Hispanic Health Coalition

Outstanding Commitment in Education

Pedro Martinez

CEO | Chicago Public Schools

Outstanding Commitment to Community Service

Enrique Rodriguez

News Anchor | Univision Chicago

Outstanding Commitment as an Elected Official

Rep. Elizabeth “Lisa” Hernandez

House Deputy Majority Leader | 2nd District

Outstanding Achievement in Workforce and Labor

Jacqueline Gomez Fuentes

Executive Director | Hispanic American Construction Industry Association

Outstanding Achievement in Sportsmanship

Grace Guerrero Zwit

Senior Director of Minor League Operations | Chicago White Sox (retired)

Outstanding Achievement in Arts and Humanity

Carlos Hernandez Falcon

Founder & Executive Director | Puerto Rican Arts Alliance

