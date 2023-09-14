Travis Jumper Earns Doctor Of Philosophy, Agricultural Degree From Iowa State
Submitted by Iowa State University
September 14, 2023 11:27 AM
AMES, Iowa – Cottage Hills native Travis Jumper earned his Doctor of Philosophy, Agricultural Education, recently from Iowa State University.
Iowa State awarded degrees to 607 graduates this summer. Students earning degrees during the summer have the opportunity to participate in fall or spring commencement ceremonies.
Travis is an Associate Professor/ Coordinator at Lewis and Clark Community College.