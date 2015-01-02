Our speaker this month will be Dr. Richard C. Keating, who will be discussing his recent two week trip to East Africa. Rich Keating is a co-founder of the Piasa Palisades Group of the Sierra Club and retired professor from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville. His presentation will feature photos and discussion based on his recent photographic safari to three national parks/preserves in northeastern Tanzania. He notes that "nowhere on earth can one find such a concentrated biomass of wild animal wildlife."

The program will be held at 7:30pm, Monday, January 12th, in the community room at the First Unitarian Church, 110 E. Third Street (Third and Alby) in Alton. Everyone is invited to join the speaker for dinner at 5:45 at Mac's, 315 Belle Street in Alton.

Article continues after sponsor message