GODFREY – See the Lewis and Clark Community College campus like never before and travel around the world without leaving campus this fall with L&C’s Diversity Council.

“The L&C Diversity Council’s tradition of providing opportunities for our students, faculty, staff and community to come together for experiences of sharing, learning and understanding continues this year,” Associate Professor of Music Peter Hussey said. “The calendar is filled with a wide variety of topics, touching on so many aspects of the concept of diversity as it exists in our area, culture and era in which we live.”

The Fall Diversity Calendar starts with a banned books event from 12:15–1:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 2, in Reid Memorial Library. This year’s banned book discussion will focus on Lois Lowry’s book “The Giver” and will be led by Assistant Director of Instructional Services Liz Burns and Hussey.

Community members are invited to take a step back in time during a unique tour, “Taking a Walk with Harriet Haskell: A Historical Tour of Campus,” which will be led by Burns and Assistant Director of References Services Greg Cash from 2–3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 4, beginning in the Reid Memorial Library. This walking tour will take guests back in time to see how campus looked in the 1800’s when it was still Monticello College. The tour experience will include historical photos, trivia and artifacts.



Other Fall Diversity Council offerings:

* National Coming Out Day – This civil awareness day celebrates individuals who publically identify as a gender or sexual minority. L&C will be hosting a meet and greet on Saturday, Oct. 11. Time and place are to be determined.

* Disability Awareness Month – The entire month of October is Disability Awareness Month. There will be a presentation from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 21, in the Reid Memorial Library.

* “Around the World for a Song” – Musicians from Utah Valley University, Dickinson College of Carlisle, Pennsylvania, and St. Louis will be included in a string and percussion performance at 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 25, in the Benjamin Godfrey Memorial Chapel. Poetry from E.E. Cummings, Pable Neruda, Paul Eluard and Goethe will also be featured during the performance. Admission is free but reservations are recommended. For reservations, call (800) 613-3163.

* “The Black-Jew Dialogues” – “The Black-Jew Dialogues” will combine fast-paced sketches, improvisations, multi-media, puppets and a game show to show the power of diversity. This event will begin at 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 6, in Trimpe 141 (ATC).

* Around the World in 50 Minutes with Marty Essen – Travel around the globe in 50 minutes with this entertaining, high-energy, digital slideshow based on Marty Essen’s book “Cool Creatures, Hot Planet: Exploring the Seven Continents.” The journey begins at noon on Monday, Nov. 17, in the Ringhausen Atrium.

* Native American Presentation – Join guest speaker Dr. Bill Iseminger of Cahokia Mounds at 10:50 a.m. on Thursday, Nov 20, in the Hatheway Cultural Center, Ann Whitney Olin Theatre for a presentation on Native American history.

* Panel Discussion on Beliefs and Being – Three speakers will lead a discussion at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 11, in the Hatheway Cultural Center, Ann Whitney Olin Theater.

* Joyeux Noel – “Joyeux Noel” is a 2005 film about the 1914 Christmas truce of World War I. The 1:30 p.m. screening on Wednesday, Dec. 3, in Trimpe 156 will include food and discussion.

* Zwaret Piet – This discussion will focus on the controversial Dutch tradition in which St. Nicholas’ helpers wear black faces, afro-wigs and red painted lips. This event will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 4, in the Trimpe ATC.

For the complete fall 2014 L&C Diversity Council Calendar, visit www.lc.edu/diversity. For more information contact Peter Hussey at phussey@lc.edu

