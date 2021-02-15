EDWARDSVILLE - For those who have not ventured out on the roads and highways on Monday, this is a view of travel. The photographs were taken from Alton to Glen Carbon, along Illinois Route 143, I-255 and I-270.

Law enforcement is urging motorists to stay off roadways over the next 24 hours for any long-distance travel.

The Illinois Department of Transportation and Illinois State Police warn the public the storm has created hazardous conditions across the state, urging drivers to strongly consider postponing any unnecessary travel. Throughout Illinois, intense periods of heavy snow and continued bitter cold have created extremely slick conditions and poor visibility.

The National Weather Service has issued a storm warning for today and Tuesday, predicting the heaviest snow to fall late this afternoon and evening. Temps are projected not to be above a zero windchill until noon on Tuesday. Another 1-3 inches of snow is projected for Monday night.

“As always, our team at IDOT will be out on the roads around the clock, but if you can stay indoors, please do, especially during the overnight hours,” said Acting Illinois Transportation Secretary Omer Osman. “Conditions at times could be treacherous, with the cold and wind reducing the effectiveness of the materials we use to treat snow and ice. Expect extremely long travel times and always prepare your vehicle in the event you are stranded.”

Statewide, IDOT has available more than 1,800 trucks and equipment to treat roads and respond to weather emergencies. If you encounter a plow or any maintenance vehicle during your travels, please slow down, increase your driving distance and remain patient.

“If you must travel, we ask that you allow additional time to reach your destination and ensure your vehicle is in a safe operating condition,” said ISP Director Brandon Kelly. “Please obey all traffic laws and posted speed limits. Remember, speed limits are set for clear conditions. Only drive the speed limit if it is safe to do so. And please watch out for emergency responders and highway maintainers who are doing their best to keep the roadways safe.”

Other tips if you must travel:

• Take it slow, especially when approaching intersections, ramps, bridges and shaded areas that are prone to icing.

• Make sure your gas tank is full.

• Keep a cell phone, warm clothes, blankets, food, water, a first-aid kit, washer fluid and an ice scraper in your vehicle.

• Check the forecast and make sure someone is aware of your route and schedule.

• Carry a cellphone and dial *999 in the Chicago area for assistance in case of emergency.

• Reminder: Using handheld phones while driving is illegal in Illinois, unless it is an emergency situation.

• If you are involved in a crash or break down, remain inside your vehicle, which is your safest form of shelter. Exiting your vehicle into live traffic can have fatal consequences.

• Always wear a seat belt, whether you’re sitting in the front seat or back seat. It’s the law.

For regular updates on statewide road conditions, visit www.gettingaroundillinois.com. You also can follow IDOT on Facebook and Twitter.

If you have any snow-related photos from the area, e-mail news@riverbender.com or send them here.

