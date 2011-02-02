February 2, 2011 – Due to the recent winter storm, Allied Waste has adjusted their timeline for trash pickup.

Customers that have normal pickup on Thursday and Friday will be picked up on their respective day. Customers that have normal pickup on Tuesday or Wednesday are asked to place their trash at the curb and Allied Waste will pickup the trash either Thursday or Friday.

Allied Waste might need to pickup trash on Saturday, if they do not pickup the trash on Thursday or Friday. Allied Waste will provide an update later this week if Saturday pickup is required.

There will be no yard waste pickup for this week.

Customers with questions or concerns should contact Allied Waste at 656-6883.

