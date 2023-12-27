GODFREY – The stage was set for a spectacular service event as Beverly Farm Foundation hosted the powerhouse Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.® Upsilon Phi Omega Chapter. Joined by esteemed local dignitaries, this transformative service project is poised to leave an indelible mark on Beverly Farm's mission.

Crystal Officer, the dynamic CEO of Beverly Farm Foundation, enthusiastically shared, “We are elated with the outstanding contributions made by the ladies of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.® Upsilon Phi Omega Chapter. Their exceptional service event has been instrumental in our preparations to fully reopen our community day program and relaunch the Busy Bee Bakery—an entrepreneurial initiative empowering program attendees to sell the delightful goods they've baked. Their commitment has not only exceeded our expectations but has truly fueled the spirit of collaboration and progress at Beverly Farm Foundation. We extend our heartfelt gratitude for their extraordinary efforts.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Danielle Grimes, President of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.® Upsilon Phi Omega Chapter, expressed, “Our time volunteering at Beverly Farm Foundation was truly enjoyable. This event transcended the typical service project—it embodied a collective dedication to fostering positive change and working in service to all mankind. Being part of this transformative experience has left a positive impact on our organization as we soar to greater heights of service and sisterhood." State Senator Erica Harriss of the 56th Illinois Senate District expressed her enthusiasm, stating, “Joining forces with Beverly Farm and the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.® is more than a service event—it’s a celebration of unity, community, and making a real difference.” State Representative Amy Elik of the 111th District echoed her sentiments, saying, “I’m honored to be a part of this service project. It’s not just about lending a hand; it’s about creating lasting impacts in the lives of those we serve.” Alton Mayor David Goins added, “This is not your ordinary service project. Today’s collaboration is a testament to the positive energy and commitment we all share. Together, we are writing a new chapter for Beverly Farm and our community. I was extremely happy to share in this community project as I enjoyed helping out with hanging pictures and decorating and collaborating with everyone who made this day possible.”

As the collaborative endeavors unfolded in this remarkable service extravaganza, Beverly Farm's Community Day Services was poised to resume operations in January, offering a comprehensive schedule of five days per week to benefit all residents. Concurrently, the reinvigoration of the Busy Bee Bakery, an employment program designed for Beverly Farm residents, assured a delightful array of treats for The Shoppes at Beverly Farm and the broader community. Get ready to savor the sweet success of this revitalized venture! Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.® Upsilon Omega Chapter The Upsilon Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.® was chartered on January 31, 1998, at Mount Joy Baptist Church in Edwardsville, Illinois. The chapter focuses on its community service efforts within Madison County, Illinois. The purpose of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.® Upsilon Omega Chapter is to cultivate and encourage high scholastic and ethical standards, promote unity and friendship among college women, study and help alleviate problems concerning girls and women to improve their social stature, maintain a progressive interest in college life, and be of service to all mankind.

About Beverly Farm Founded in 1897 by Dr. William H.C. Smith and his wife, Elizabeth, Beverly Farm was established to provide a caring home that includes socialization, proper medical care, a healthy diet, physical exercise, education, recreation, and meaningful work for individuals living with developmental disabilities. Today, Beverly Farm is a planned community that resembles a neighborhood, offering homes, a recreation center with a pool, an equestrian center, medical services, therapies, and more. Just under 300 individuals who live with intellectual or developmental disabilities currently call Beverly Farm home. The mission of Beverly Farm is to provide a loving, caring home for adults with developmental disabilities, offering each individual physical and emotional security and a dignified quality of life, with opportunities and challenges, within each individual’s functional capabilities. Our Core Values: At Beverly Farm, we value people, excellence, collaboration, innovation, and integrity.

More like this: