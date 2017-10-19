OAK BROOK – A statewide organization dedicated to making government more efficient at all levels has named Lt. Governor Evelyn Sanguinetti its 2017 State Transformer for her efforts to streamline government.

Sanguinetti, who chairs the Illinois Local Government Consolidation and Unfunded Mandates Task Force, received the award this morning at Transform Illinois’ 2017 Fall Conference and Transformer Awards Ceremony in Oak Brook. Following the ceremony, the Lt. Governor served on an Award Winners Panel, where she discussed her efforts to help local governments and taxpayers shrink government, share services and reduce the heavy property tax burden on Illinois residents.

Article continues after sponsor message

“We have 7,000 units of local government in Illinois – more than any other state – and we pay among the highest property tax rates in the country. It’s difficult to raise a family and grow a business when you face such high property taxes. That’s why Governor Rauner and I are fighting to streamline government to make it more efficient and cost effective for taxpayers,” Lt. Governor Sanguinetti said. “It’s a huge honor for me to receive this award from Transform Illinois, but we can’t rest on our laurels. I won’t stop until we remove obstacles to consolidation and once and for all empower local residents with the ability to consolidate as they see fit.”

Last December, Sanguinetti and the task force issued a Journal of Local Government Shared Service Best Practices, a first-of-its-kind report that highlights how service consolidation and partnership among local governments in Illinois can reduce duplication, improve services and save taxpayer dollars. The task force is in the process of issuing a second installment of the original Journal, which featured 27 examples of how local units of government in Illinois are working together to consolidate and provide more efficient services for their communities.

More like this: