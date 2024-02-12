Transfer Students to Explore Options at L&C Spring Transfer Day 2024
Laura Inlow
February 12, 2024 7:35 AM
GODFREY – Lewis and Clark Community College students will have the opportunity to mingle with representatives from various colleges, universities and military branches during Spring Transfer Day 2024, to be held from noon-2 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 21, in The Commons.
Colleges/universities/organizations represented will include:
- Eastern Illinois University
- Southern Illinois University Carbondale
- University of Illinois Springfield
- Goldfarb School of Nursing at Barnes-Jewish College
- Central Methodist University
- Greenville University
- Quincy University
- Webster University
- McKendree University
- Illinois College
- Harris Stowe State University
- Southern Illinois University Edwardsville
- University of Illinois Chicago
- University of Illinois Urbana Champaign
- Maryville University
- Lindenwood University
- Fontbonne University
- Blackburn University
- University of Missouri St. Louis
- UMSL College of Business
- U.S. Marine Corps.
- U.S. Airforce
- U.S. Army
For more information, contact L&C Recruiter Daniel Nosce at (618) 468-5258 or dnosce@lc.edu.