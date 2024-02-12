Transfer Students to Explore Options at L&C Spring Transfer Day 2024 Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. GODFREY – Lewis and Clark Community College students will have the opportunity to mingle with representatives from various colleges, universities and military branches during Spring Transfer Day 2024, to be held from noon-2 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 21, in The Commons. Colleges/universities/organizations represented will include: Eastern Illinois University

Southern Illinois University Carbondale

University of Illinois Springfield

Goldfarb School of Nursing at Barnes-Jewish College

Central Methodist University

Greenville University

Quincy University

Webster University

McKendree University

Illinois College

Harris Stowe State University

Southern Illinois University Edwardsville

University of Illinois Chicago

University of Illinois Urbana Champaign

Maryville University

Lindenwood University

Fontbonne University

Blackburn University

University of Missouri St. Louis

UMSL College of Business

U.S. Marine Corps.

U.S. Airforce

U.S. Airforce

U.S. Army

For more information, contact L&C Recruiter Daniel Nosce at (618) 468-5258 or dnosce@lc.edu.