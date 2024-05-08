EDWARDSVILLE – SIUE women's basketball has signed its first transfer for the 2024-25 season. Jaiden Bryant (St. Louis) will join the Cougars next season from Missouri State, as announced by Head Coach Samantha Quigley Smith.

"We are so excited about adding Jaiden Bryant to our Cougar family," Smith said. "She's a local product, and more importantly, a winner. Jaiden comes from the Missouri Valley Conference and St. Louis' winningest high school program, Incarnate Word. Her ability to use her defense and length to fuel offense, as well as her competitiveness, to make everyone around her better is something we can't wait to see."

Across two seasons with the Lady Bears, Bryant made 34 appearances while scoring 25 points. She collected 33 rebounds while handing out 13 assists. The 5-9 guard totaled 216 minutes and averaged 6.4 minutes per game off the bench.

Prior to her time in Springfield, Bryant was a four-year starter and three-time state champion for Incarnate Word Academy, helping lead the Knights to a 29-0 record and Class 6 state title in both her senior and junior seasons. As a senior, Bryant averaged 4.4 points and 2.9 rebounds per game and was the recipient of the MSHSAA Sportsmanship Award. She earned second-team all-conference honors as a junior. As a sophomore, she averaged 8.7 points and 3.5 rebounds while scoring 271 points on the season.

