Trampoline Fun

Toddler Time is held every Friday from 9:30-11:30am for children zero to six years old. Have them jump in and leave the mess to us! Let your child run wild in the wide-open gym with lots of "play" items set out. There are no structured activities, just "free-play" time for the kiddos to be active, imagine, play and socialize. Come when you want; leave when you want. The fee is $3 per child with a maximum of three children per adult. Adults must supervise the children at all times. The activity will not be held on the following dates: 2/14, 4/18 and 5/2.

For more information, please visit http://www.jerseyville-il.us/ParkRec/forms.htm, call the JPRD office at 618.498.2222 or email jerseyvilleparkandrec@gtec.com.