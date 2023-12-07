ALTON - TraiSean Sims has a reputation at Alton High School as a hardworking, responsible student. The junior basketball player stays busy but still manages to excel in his classes.

For his achievements, TraiSean Sims is a Hayner Public Library District Student of the Month for Alton High School.

Sims has played basketball for all of his high school career. As he prepares to enter his senior year, he’s a tour de force on the court and regularly impresses his coach and fellow teammates with his skill.

Sims is known as a team player in everything he does, but this attribute especially shines during practices and games. His hard work and dedication is obvious at every 6 a.m. practice and in the hours spent training after school.

What’s more, Sims takes an early bird class, so he goes immediately from practice to the classroom. With both an early bird class and sixth-period class, Sims takes one more class than most students and still manages to keep his grades up.

When he’s not at school, studying or dominating the court at practice, he works at Smoothie King to save money for college. This busy schedule would be a lot for any junior to handle, but Sims manages it all with grace.

With all of this success, it would be easy for him to feel satisfied and become stagnant. But Sims promises he is “still working” to achieve more and leave high school with plenty of accomplishments under his belt.

This devotion to self-improvement and his commitment to working hard are admirable qualities that will take him far after high school. He hopes to attend college and eventually become a dental hygienist.

Congratulations to TraiSean for this recognition by Alton High School and the Hayner Public Library District!

