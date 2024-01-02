GODFREY – Lewis and Clark Community College alumnus Drew Vincent is following his passion for public relations to Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, where he will pursue a bachelor’s degree beginning this spring.

He graduated from L&C in December, as the college’s first student ambassador in over a decade. As an ambassador, he worked closely with Recruiter Daniel Nosce. Among his many duties included giving campus tours to prospective students, visiting high schools and middle schools, handing out branded swag at events, and even becoming Blazer the Newfie, the college’s mascot.

Vincent, who earned an Associate in Arts, was also an active member of L&C’s Video Game Club.

“Knowing what you want to do with your life is hard, but L&C is a good place to figure that out,” he said. “If you’re unsure of what you want to do, look at all the programs L&C offers. They will more than likely have something that interests you.”

Vincent chose L&C because it was close to home and provided excellent value for less cost when compared to other colleges. He recommends the Fine Art program to those passionate about creating and learning, describing it as an interactive program that teaches practical skills one can employ anywhere.

“The community is awesome, and the professors respect you and encourage you to push yourself to excel in your studies to become well-rounded individuals,” he said.

Outside the classroom, Vincent enjoys playing video games and giving back to the community. His favorite memory at L&C was winning a Mario Kart tournament in the Video Game Club.

Vincent said the connections he made at L&C will stick with him for a lifetime.

“Be sure to make plenty of connections and attend the events the school has,” Vincent said.

His former boss, Nosce, has become a lifelong friend and mentor. Vincent says he would love to come back and work at Lewis and Clark someday.

Vincent’s goals after graduation are to obtain his bachelor’s degree in public relations from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville (SIUE).

