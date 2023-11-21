GODFREY – L&C Trailblazers Women’s Soccer Head Coach Justin Bernaix has been named Region 24 Coach of the Year and six of his players were named to All-Region 24 teams for their efforts this season.

In his reaction to the honor, Bernaix is quick to credit his team, noting the most rewarding aspect of his job comes from building connections with his players and preparing them for life after L&C.

“Coach of the Year recognition is nice, especially coming off a somewhat disappointing first season last year, but it is the players who drive the team’s success,” he said. “Their work and sacrifice the past three months is what made this award possible.

Among the Trailblazers named to the Region 24 First Team are midfielder Laura Douet (four goals, three assists), forward Anae Roberts (eight goals, two assists) and midfielder Laia Amat (two goals, six assists.)

Region 24 Second Team recognition went to forward Payton Federmann (six goals, one assist), forward Alessia Navarro (seven goals, two assists) and goalkeeper Reagan Chigas, who finished the season with 10 shutouts and only allowed one goal in Region 24 play.

Article continues after sponsor message

The Trailblazers were undefeated against other Region 24 teams, scoring 22 goals while allowing only one, which Bernaix believes is indicative of both the team’s attacking and defensive qualities.

“It is nice to see a few of our attacking players individually recognized on the All-Region teams, but I also want to commend our defensive players who also deserve credit for our team’s success this fall,” he said.

L&C Athletic Director Cody Zippmann expressed his pride in the efforts of both women’s and men’s soccer this season.

“Both teams had such wonderful runs this year,” Zippmann said. “From the coaches, players and supporting staff, everything was in line with where we are going in Athletics. That’s hard to find when you’re a rookie AD and it’s very much appreciated.”

Trailblazers Women’s Soccer finished the season with a record of 11-5-2 and were undefeated in regional play, earning the Region 24 Championship. Their season came to an end in the Central District title game with a 4-0 loss to Iowa Western. The Reivers would go on to win the NJCAA Division I National Championship for the second consecutive year.

For more information about L&C Athletics, visit the website at www.lc.edu/athletics/ or call (618) 468-6002.

More like this: