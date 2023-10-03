GODFREY – The Lewis and Clark Community College Trailblazers women’s soccer team clinched the top spot in Region 24, on Saturday, Sept. 30, with a 2-0 win over Illinois Central College.

The Trailblazers broke a scoreless tie in the 18th minute from a corner kick. Laura Douet curled the ball into the six-yard box and found Moenesa Mejias, who struck a powerful header well past the visiting ICC goalkeeper.

L&C doubled its lead with seven minutes left in the first half when Alessia Navarro picked off an errant pass by the opposing defender, dribbled quickly towards the opposing goalkeeper and drove the ball low into the net.

The second half did not see any additional goals, but the Trailblazers midfield and backline stifled ICC’s attacks, allowing only one shot the entire match.

Trailblazer goalie Reagan Chigas earned her eighth shutout of the season – currently No. 2 in the National Junior College Athletic Association’s (NJCAA) Division I. Navarro’s goal was her sixth of the season.

L&C has outscored its opponents 22-1 in regional play this season, allowing only one goal in six games.

“I am proud of the team's focus and commitment in training,” Head Coach Justin Bernaix said. “The group played well in each Region 24 match. We are still looking to improve, but these wins provide some momentum heading into our last three regular season games.”

The team went undefeated, 6-0, in region matches, earning the top Region 24 spot in the Central District tournament, which will be held Oct. 20-28 at L&C’s Tim Rooney Stadium. Exact match-ups are still being determined.

The Trailblazers will face Mineral Area College at home at 3:30 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 4, before hosting the defending NJCAA DI National Champion and top ranked Iowa Western at 1 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 7.

For more information about Trailblazers women’s soccer, contact Bernaix at (618) 468-4711 or jbernaix@lc.edu.

