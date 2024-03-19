GODFREY – Lewis and Clark Community College’s Women’s Basketball team is hosting a new Girls Basketball Recreational League for players in grades 8-12.

Play will run every Tuesday evening, April 30 through May 21, at L&C’s George C. Terry River Bend Arena.

"The Lewis and Clark Women's team is excited to introduce a developmental league for girls of all skill levels to the Lewis and Clark community,” said Interim Women’s Basketball Coach Isaac Moore.

“This league will provide playing experience, exposure to college coaches, and the opportunity to be around high-level collegiate players. We're excited to see what this will bring."

The league is limited to 80 players or 10 teams of eight.

Players will sign up individually and be placed on teams to keep the field evenly matched. The cost per player is $40. Players can request to be on a team with up to three other players, though requests cannot be guaranteed.

Games will start at either 4:45 p.m. or 5:45 p.m. every Tuesday through the rec league season. Admission is free for spectators.

Sign up today or learn more at www.lc.edu/athletics.

