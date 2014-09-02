GODFREY – If the home opener is any indication, the 2014 Lewis and Clark Community College volleyball season promises to be very exciting.

The Trailblazers won a thrilling 3-2 match last night against the Lindenwood University-Belleville (JV) Lynx. Set scores were 23-25, 21-25, 25-15, 25-19, 16-14.

Lewis and Clark trailed 11-14 in the fifth set before rallying for the team’s first win of the season.

“This being the first match of the season, there were a number of rough spots, but the players really came together when it mattered most,” said third-year head coach Jim Hunstein. “I knew these women had a lot of heart, and I’m glad they had a chance to see it for themselves.”

Sophomore middle hitter Kate Gorman, of Jerseyville, led the team with 18 kills and eight total blocks.

Two freshmen outside hitters, Macy Thurston, of Jerseyville, and Emma Chiodini, of St. Louis, each had eight kills.

Freshman defensive specialist Meg Sitzes, of Cisne, Illinois, led with five aces.

“The crowd really helped keep the team’s energy up. Fans were so supportive of the Trailblazers and the packed house almost drowned out the thunderstorm raging outside with cheers, applause, and stomping feet,” said Hunstein. “Everyone had a great time. This was a total team effort, a total team win.”

The 2014 volleyball roster is a little smaller than in past years, and Hunstein said everyone on the squad saw action last night’s match.

“The great thing about the freshmen players is they don’t know just how good they can be at this level,” Hunstein said. “I think they got a taste of it last night and they’re definitely ready for more.”

Next up for the Trailblazers is a two-day tournament at Lincoln Land Community College where they will face Laramie County College on Friday and Rend Lake College, Lake Land College and Joliet College on Saturday.

The next home matches will be on Saturday, Sept. 6 at 10 a.m. against Jefferson College, followed by a match against Missouri Baptist at 2 p.m.

To view the team roster, schedule, scores or for more information about Lewis and Clark athletics visit www.lc.edu/athletics

