GODFREY – The Trailblazers volleyball team split during a home tri-match Saturday losing 0-3 to Jefferson College and winning 3-1 against Missouri Baptist University JV.

“The team really played well and with a lot of positive energy which helps everyone stay up and focused throughout the match,” said head coach Jim Hunstein. “We also tweaked the lineup a little and it seems to be working.”

Hunstein said the Jefferson College match was close, but the Vikings pulled away at the end of each set. The Trailblazers lost 17-25, 20-25, and 16-25 to the Vikings.

Freshman outside hitter Emma Chiodini, of St. Louis, Missouri, led the team with six kills in 13 attempts with no errors—a hitting percentage of .461.

Middle hitter Courtney Dorsey, a freshman from Bethalto, recently moved from the right side and led the team with four blocks.

The win over the Missouri Baptist Spartans snapped a four-match losing streak for the Trailblazers who won 25-14, 13-25, 25-22, and 25-20.

Chiodini led all hitters with 10 more kills. Sophomore middle hitter Kate Gorman, of Jerseyville, and freshman outside Macy Thurston, of Jerseyville, scored seven kills each.

Freshman setter Kennedy Netters, of Dunlop, Illinois, led all servers with 10 aces. Gorman, Dorsey, and Chiodini all had three blocks each.

The split puts the Trailblazers season record at 3-6 as they head for a region and conference match at Parkland College on Wednesday, Sept. 10.

The next home match will be Wednesday, Sept. 17 at 6 p.m. against Lincoln Land.

To view the team roster, schedule, scores or for more information about Lewis and Clark athletics visit www.lc.edu/athletics

