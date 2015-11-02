GODFREY – After finishing the regular season with an overall record of 21-15, Lewis and Clark Community College’s volleyball team is now shifting focus onto their first home playoff game in several years.

The match begins at 6 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 4, in the George C. Terry River Bend Arena.

“We’re coming off a weekend with a lot of tough competition,” said Head Coach Jim Hunstein. “We played some good teams from the Chicago area and it gave us the tune-up we needed for this Wednesday’s match.”

The Trailblazers finished with a record of 5-3 in Region 24 matches, which earned them the No. 4 seed in the upcoming playoffs and the chance to host a play-in game. The team will play the No. 5 seed, Lincoln College.

Lewis and Clark’s three losses in the Region came at the hands of then-nationally ranked teams; Parkland College (No. 1), Lincoln Land Community College (No. 5) and Illinois Central College (No. 16).

“This is going to be a tough match,” Hunstein said. “We beat them at home, but then lost to them at the MWAC tournament. Obviously, I’m hoping a strong home court advantage with a huge crowd will work for us again.”

The Trailblazers were at full strength in the first match and won 3-1. The second match was a 2-3 loss at Parkland and the team was missing sophomore outside hitter Emma Chiodini (St. Louis) due to a foot injury.

“That was a tough day for us without Emma,” Hunstein said. “I’m not making any excuses; Lincoln really played well and deserved the win. We were just inconsistent at the wrong times.”

The winner of Wednesday’s match will move on to the Region 24 Championships and would most likely face the No. 1 seed, Parkland, which is currently the number one team in the country. That match will be at 2 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 7, at Lincoln Land Community College in Springfield, Illinois.

