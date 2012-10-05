Godfrey, Ill. – In honor of October being National Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the Lewis and Clark Community College volleyball team will trade in their Trailblazer blue for pink for the team’s annual “Dig for the Cure” match Tuesday, Oct. 9 at 6 p.m. in River Bend Arena as they take on Lindenwood-Belleville JV.

“Dig for the Cure” is an event that occurs across the United States to support both research and awareness, but local proceeds stay with the local affiliate of the “Komen for the Cure Foundation.”

Admission for the event is $2. Members of the volleyball team will sell pink rubber bracelets for $3 and there will be a special serving contest for various prizes with all proceeds going toward supporting breast cancer research. Donations are also welcome.

“We are excited to once again be hosting a Dig for the Cure event and raise money to help stop this awful disease,” said head coach Jim Hunstein.

“I’ve been touched by the loss of a loved one from breast cancer recently. Millions of people are affected or have a friend or family member who has died from it. This is our opportunity to raise awareness and funds for the cause. We hope to have a great turn out for this event and look forward to seeing the stands filled with pink.”

For additional information, please call (618) 468-6250 or (618) 468-6002.

