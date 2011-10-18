Godfrey, Ill. – Lewis and Clark Community College’s volleyball team scored a big win against the nationally-ranked #15 East Central Falcons Wednesday, Oct. 12 – 24-26, 25-13, 22-25, 25-16, 15-11.

The Falcons finished 11th in the nation last year, were MCCAC champions and Region 16 champions for the third year in a row in 2010.

“This game was the most complete game that I have seen from our team and any team that I have ever coached,” said Trailblazers Head Coach Meredith Heater. “It was a great win against a great team, who really put our defense to the test. We minimized our errors and played resiliently throughout the entire match and it proved very effective. If this team continues to perform the way they did, they can beat any of the top teams at the Division II level."

As a team, L&C’s defense was outstanding with a total of 125 digs, eight solo blocks and eight block assists, holding the Falcons to a hitting percentage of .014 for the match, white the ‘Blazers hit .140 for the night.

Team leaders included libero Brooke Beets (31 digs), defensive specialist Savannah Bates (30 digs), setter Maddie Favuzza (45 assists and 17 digs) and right side hitter Megan Plogger (12 kills). Outside hitter Tori Ballmann had a double-double and a career best 18 kills and 17 digs along with 4 blocks and an ace.

"I'm so proud of the Trailblazers and each and every player’s contribution to the match,” Heater said. “They played with great heart and stamina and I can't wait to see what happens over the next few weeks as we finish our regular season and move into post season play. This was the most memorable win of my coaching career thus far.”

