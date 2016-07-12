Trailblazers honored with NJCAA Academic Awards for 2015-2016 Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. GODFREY – Eighteen Trailblazers across seven teams have earned Academic Student Athlete Awards from the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) for 2015-16. Superior Academic Achievement Awards recognize student athletes with a GPA between 3.80-3.99. Exemplary Academic Achievement Awards recognize student athletes with a GPA between 3.60-3.79. Article continues after sponsor message Connect with Riverbend Readers! Men’s Basketball

Daniel Etorama, sophomore forward from Raleigh, North Carolina – Exemplary Golf

Brian Gebben, sophomore from Alton, Illinois - Superior

Dustin Duncan, sophomore from Bethalto, Illinois - Exemplary



Women’s Soccer

Maria Sturluson, sophomore mid-fielder from Copenhagen, Denmark - Exemplary

Tessa Wagner, sophomore mid-fielder from Edwardsville, Illinois - Superior



Women’s Tennis

Jane Grieser, freshman from Springfield, Illinois - Superior

Merle Schlaeger, sophomore from Hanau, Germany - Superior

Nicole Steiner, sophomore from Troy, Illinois - Superior



Men’s Tennis

Jared Smith, freshman from Edwardsville, Illinois - Exemplary

Softball Katie DeLuka, sophomore infielder/outfielder from Hillsboro, Illinois - Superior



Volleyball

Ashlyn Ringhausen, freshman setter from Medora, Illinois - Superior

Bailey McGuire, freshman right side hitter from East Alton, Illinois - Exemplary

Brooke Hustedde, freshman outside hitter from Trenton, Illinois - Exemplary

Drew Myers, sophomore defensive specialist/outside hitter from Lesterville, Missouri - Superior

Emmaline Chiodini, sophomore outside hitter from St. Louis, Missouri - Exemplary

Margaret (Meg) Sitzes, sophomore defensive specialist/libero from Cisne, Illinois - Superior



Multiple Sports

Macy Thurston, sophomore from Jerseyville, Illinois (Softball, Volleyball) - Exemplary

Molly Stumpf, freshman from Alhambra, Illinois (Volleyball, Tennis) – Exemplary



For more information, please contact Athletic Director Doug Stotler at (618) 468-6200 or dstotler@lc.edu. Hi-res, downloadable photos of each player are available at www.flickr.com/lewisandclarkcc.