After more than 103 minutes of play, the men’s soccer team declared victory in their Region 24 quarterfinal game today defeating Southwestern Illinois College of Belleville 1-0 in double overtime.

Trailblazer Melvin Beckett (10) earned the only goal at 103:13, and Justin Stoddart (12) got the assist.

Coach Rooney said his team played with a lot of heart, and that is what he expects in any game—especially a playoff game.

“These guys work hard and are capable of winning,” said Rooney. “Sometimes you just have to play a little bit longer and work a bit harder.”

The Trailblazers now will travel to Champaign this Wednesday to play in the semifinal at Parkland Community College at 2 p.m.

The Trailblazers finished 11-5-2 during their regular season and 4-0 in the conference.

