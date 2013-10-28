Frederik Bladt (16), center, grips teammates Melvin Beckett (10), right, and Damilol Akano (14), left, in celebration after the Trailblazers won their regional quarterfinal game Saturday, Oct. 26 at home. Beckett scored the winning goal with an assist from Justin Stoddart to defeat Southwestern Illinois College 1-0 in double overtime. Photo by S. Paige Allen, Lewis and Clark Community College photographer.

After more than 103 minutes of play, the men’s soccer team declared victory in their Region 24 quarterfinal game today defeating Southwestern Illinois College of Belleville 1-0 in double overtime.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Trailblazer Melvin Beckett (10) earned the only goal at 103:13, and Justin Stoddart (12) got the assist.

Coach Rooney said his team played with a lot of heart, and that is what he expects in any game—especially a playoff game.

Article continues after sponsor message

“These guys work hard and are capable of winning,” said Rooney. “Sometimes you just have to play a little bit longer and work a bit harder.”

The Trailblazers now will travel to Champaign this Wednesday to play in the semifinal at Parkland Community College at 2 p.m.

The Trailblazers finished 11-5-2 during their regular season and 4-0 in the conference.

For more information visit Lewis and Clark Community College’s athletics website at http://www.lc.edu/athletics/.

To view, download and share photos, visit the college’s Flickr gallery at http://www.flickr.com/photos/lewisandclarkcc/.

More like this:

3 days ago - An Illinois iLottery Player Is $392,000 Richer After Winning On Fast Play Twenty 20s

Sep 15, 2023 - 70 Years Later, Stan Sinclair Reflects On 1953 Jersey Panthers Football Team

Aug 8, 2023 - National Pickleball Day: Players Celebrate with Games and Bobbleheads

Aug 31, 2023 - Lucky Winner Captures $277,728 Fast Play Twenty 20s Jackpot At Dierbergs In Shiloh

Aug 2, 2023 - Local Pinball Wiz Opens Atomic Pinball Arcade in Wood River

 