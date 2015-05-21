Lewis and Clark Community College basketball players Brooke Meyer, Daniella Pisano and Ivana Kovacev recently signed to play at universities this fall.

Jaron Young, head women’s basketball coach at Lewis and Clark, said he is proud of the women and their accomplishments on and off the court.

“Brooke, Daniella and Ivana are hard-working players who are ready to play university basketball. They will offer their teams a lot of energy and they all have promising careers,” Young said.

Meyer, of Collinsville, has signed to play for MacMurray College in Jacksonville, Illinois, an NCAA D-III college.

“Brooke is a great addition to the Highlander family. Her personality, passion, work ethic and dedication to this game will allow her to compete for a position this season for the Highlanders. We look forward to Brooke being a part of this team and family,” said Derek James, MacMurray head women’s basketball coach.

Pisano, of Melbourne, Australia, will play at NCAA D-I Murray State in Kentucky.

"We are very excited about adding Daniella to the Racer Family,” said Rob Cross, Murray State head women’s basketball coach. “She was ranked in the top 35 in the nation in scoring this past season for Coach Young and the Trailblazers, and we are most thrilled with the fact that she is a mentally tough competitor. She is a hard-nosed defender and is the type of player that can get under the skin of her opponent. Daniella is crafty on the offensive end and has a unique ability to finish around the rim for her size. Her defensive intensity and experience will give her a chance to play right away."

Kovacev, of Belgrade, Serbia, will be playing NCAA D-III Basketball for Georgian Court University in Lakewood, New Jersey.

“We are very excited and grateful that Ivana chose Georgian Court University. She brings college experience to our very young team. We will be looking for Ivana to step right in and contribute major minutes,” said Jasmina “Jazz” Perazic, head women’s basketball coach at Georgian Court University. “She brings toughness and poise on the defensive end, something that we badly need. Ivana is also a perfect example of a true student athlete. She is off the charts academically and will be a great fit for the high academic standards of our school. I personally look forward to coaching a player from Serbia as I still feel great connection to the country that started me on my basketball journey.”

