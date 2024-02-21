Tragic Home Fire in Ferguson: Community Rallies to Support Victims' Family
"It is with deep sorrow and profound sadness that we announce the sudden departure of Bernadine 'Birdie' Pruessner and her beloved children," Persch said. "This heartbreaking loss has left us all grappling with immense emotional pain.
"Birdie was an esteemed educator who generously shared her expertise with various educational institutions across the St. Louis region, spanning both Missouri and Illinois. Her dedication to teaching shone brightly when she was recognized with the prestigious Missouri Teacher of the Year Award in 2013 by the American Board for Certification of Teacher Excellence. She was a full-time member of the Lewis and Clark Community College faculty.
"Beyond her achievements in the classroom, Birdie also made significant contributions as a published author, penning a book on Montessori education titled "Making it Montessori." Furthermore, she served as a respected professor at Lewis & Clark Community College in Godfrey."
Persch continued and said: "During these trying times of grief and hardship, we humbly ask for your support. Your generous contributions would be invaluable in helping alleviate the financial burdens faced by Birdie's family. Every gesture of kindness and solidarity is deeply appreciated.
"As we mourn the loss of Birdie and her cherished children, we kindly request that you keep their family and friends in your thoughts and prayers. Together, let us unite in compassion and support to navigate through this difficult journey of healing."
Click here to contribute to the GoFundMe.
