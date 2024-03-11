RUSHVILLE, IL. - Illinois State Police held a press conference this afternoon and released information about a bus-semi truck crash that killed five people.

ISP reported the crash occurred at 11:36 a.m. on Monday, March 11, 2024, on U.S. Route 24 at Parkview Road in Schuyler County.

The school bus involved was transporting children at the time of accident and three are reported dead. The bus driver and driver of the semi truck also died in the accident.

ISP and the other law enforcement at the press conference said: “no one should have to go through this type of horrible situation.”

“There were a total of five fatalities in this bus-semi truck crash,” ISP said this afternoon.

ISP also confirmed that the three children on the bus had died and the bus was traveling east on Route 24 and the semi west when the bus, for an unknown reason, crossed the center line into the head-on in front of the semi.

Families have been notified about the fatal crash, ISP said. ISP also said the investigation into the crash continues at this time.

