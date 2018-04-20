Traffic is blocked for time in Alton after Fourth Street at George car crash
ALTON - Traffic on Fourth Street near the intersection of George Street was blocked temporarily Friday at lunch time following a car crash.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
The crash occurred shortly after noon near the building housing the Simmons Hanley Conroy law firm. No injuries were reported. It occurred when a white GMC SUV collided with a brownish Nissan sedan. Alton Police and Fire Departments responded and were cleaning the area with shovels, brooms, and oil absorbers.
A representative of the Alton Fire Department said traffic would resume on the street after a tow truck was able to take away the vehicles involved. As of quarter after noon, the road was still closed to traffic.
More like this: