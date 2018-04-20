ALTON - Traffic on Fourth Street near the intersection of George Street was blocked temporarily Friday at lunch time following a car crash.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

The crash occurred shortly after noon near the building housing the Simmons Hanley Conroy law firm. No injuries were reported. It occurred when a white GMC SUV collided with a brownish Nissan sedan. Alton Police and Fire Departments responded and were cleaning the area with shovels, brooms, and oil absorbers.

A representative of the Alton Fire Department said traffic would resume on the street after a tow truck was able to take away the vehicles involved. As of quarter after noon, the road was still closed to traffic.

More like this:

6 days ago - Victim Identified In Fatal Accident On Henry and Landmarks In Alton

6 days ago - Alton Police Investigate Fatal Crash On Landmarks And Henry

Oct 25, 2023 - New Alby Street Stop Signs, More Approved By Alton City Council

Oct 5, 2023 - Update On Illinois American Water Sewer System Work In Alton

Sep 12, 2023 - Update On Illinois American Water Sewer System Work In Alton

 