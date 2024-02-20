EDWARDSVILLE - Play It Again Sports in Edwardsville invites athletes to come by for the gear you need to be successful in every sport.

Located at 4 Club Centre Court, the store has new and used sports equipment for all sports. They also buy used equipment, a service that many growing athletes benefit from. You can trade in your gloves, cleats and other equipment and replace it that day at Play It Again Sports. The store will pay cash for quality used equipment, and they have all the latest styles and supplies for every sport.

“No matter the season, Play It Again Sports in Edwardsville has the gear that athletes need to get in the game,” the store said. “We are your hometown sporting goods store!”



As spring approaches and rec leagues begin, athletes of all ages need new equipment to start the season off right. Play It Again Sports will fit you for the gear you need to make sure you’re ready to go for your first game.

Not an athlete? No worries. Play It Again Sports also has supplies for the workout warrior. It’s February, and if you want to restart your resolutions, the store has fitness equipment like yoga mats, weights and more so you can get back in the gym and keep your goals going strong.

“Whether you’re shopping for the newest sports equipment or saving money on quality used gear, Play It Again Sports has what you need to maximize performance to get the most out of every swing, kick, stroke or shot,” the store added. “We carry all the gear, for all the sports, all year long.”

For more information about Play It Again Sports in Edwardsville, including the latest deals and styles, visit their official website at PlayItAgainSports.com/Locations/Edwardsville-IL or check out their Facebook page today.

