EDWARDSVILLE - It’s not often that 40,000 pounds of soybeans are spilled on the interstate but that happened on I-55 Friday afternoon when a tractor-trailer truck overturned after it crossed into oncoming traffic.

Another vehicle in the oncoming lane crashed trying to avoid the tractor trailer. Two people were transported to the hospital with injuries but they thankfully didn’t appear life-threatening.

The Edwardsville Fire Department worked the same from the time the call came in at 3:51 p.m. Friday to 5:56 p.m.

“It could have been much worse and fortunately there was not a head-on collision,” Edwardsville Deputy Fire Chief James Whiteford said.

Special equipment was brought in to extract the soybeans including another tractor-trailer and a bobcat.

