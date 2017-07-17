JERSEYVILLE – Friday and Saturday night pulling action drew large crowds and considerable attention at the Jersey County Fair.

Marty Kirbach, one of the organizers of the event, said the locals enjoyed the pulls both nights and when the professionals were finished, hardly anyone left his or her seat, but instead stayed on to cheer the area racers.

“We feel we put some of the best tractors, drivers and owners out there in the country,” Kirbach said, reflecting on the two nights of competition. “We were extremely pleased with the competition. We had a good track and great crowd. Friday night was just a perfect night for a county fair as the temperatures cooled down.”

One Jerseyville native Darrin Beiser, who owns Industrial Hydraulic Repair in Granite City, offered entry fee returns to anyone who wasn’t able to finish in the local pulls on Saturday and that resulted in refunds from him to about five or six competitors. Kirbach said Beiser’s good deed did not go unnoticed by the participants or the crowd.

Friday

Light Super Stock 6,000-pound Alcohol Burning Class – Winner – Brian Korth, Chezik Motor Sports – Armed and Dangerous Deadly Force.

6,200-Pound Tractor Class – Winner - Terry Hagedorn, Chevrolet, Kicking Up Dust.

9,500-Pound Limited Pro Stock Diesel Tractors – Winner – Bradley Hartman on Hardcore Harvester.

12,000-Pound Class – Winner - Kenny Walsh, Jerseyville on International Harvester.

Pickup Class – Winner - Terry Cordes, Carrollton, Chevrolet, Modified Prop Four-Wheel Drive.

15,000-Pound Factory Stock Tractors – Winner – Jared Reno, Kane.

Article continues after sponsor message

Saturday

Saturday night included the Saturday Night Shoot Out, I.T.P.A. 8,500-Pound Limited Pro Stock, I.T.P.A. 9,000-Pound Mini Rods, the I.T.P.A. 8,000-Pound Modified and Four-Wheel Drive Local Truck Pulls and Semi Trucks.

5,800 Pound - Modified Tractors – Winner – Steve Bollinger, Taylorville, Top Gun.

1,900-Pound Mini Rod – Winner – Donnie Jasper, Washington, MO.

8,500-Pound Limited Pro Stock – Winner – Shawn Meier, Oakville.

Local Classes

Light 4-Wheel Drive Factory Stock – Winner – Bobby Eadon, Jerseyville, 1970 Chevrolet Pickup.

Heavy 4-Wheel Drive Factory Stock – Winner – Cory Rowling, Jerseyville, 2010 GMC Pickup Truck.

Work Stock Diesel – Owen Maul, Jacksonville, 2006 Chevrolet.

Local Semi Class – Rich Darr, Jerseyville, 2017 Peterbilt.

More like this:

Related Video: