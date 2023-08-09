ROXANA - Lily Daughtery recently concluded a remarkable career in athletics at Roxana High School. She was a track and field sprint star, a volleyball player, and an exceptional honors student.

She competed in the 100 meters, 200 meters, 4 x 100, and 4 x 200 relays. She was a leader on and off the court and track for every Shells team.

Lily is a Midwest Members Credit Union Female Athlete of the Month for the Shells.

She was an AAU National Volleyball All-American during her time in Roxana.

Julie Akal, one of Lily’s track coaches for multiple years, said Lily really did well during the track and field season and she couldn’t say enough about her as a person and student-athlete.

“She was a big volleyball player and we loved her time in track and field,” she said. “I will miss the competitiveness and leadership Lily provided for the track team.”

