EDWARDSVILLE - The Trace on the Parkway project at the intersection of Governors Parkway and Illinois Route 157 in Edwardsville has created significant excitement around the city.

The project is coming along nicely and that area is being built up quickly. Eleven locally-owned businesses committed to opening at Trace on the Parkway. The businesses include Sunflower Dentistry, Kloss Furniture, Water Sweets Soap Co., Blue Violet Restaurant, Doc's Smokehouse, Willow & Moss Photography, Boheme Boutique, Loverly Boutique, St. Louis Kolache, Taste of Lebanon Restaurant, and Goshen Coffee Company, which will feature a drive-thru. Some are already open.



Article continues after sponsor message

Plocher Construction Company is the local developer for the $50 million mixed-use Trace on the Parkway project at the intersection of Governors Parkway and Route 157 in Edwardsville.

The Trace will make up the residential portion of the complex, consisting of 166 luxury apartments which will be a mix of one, two, and three-bedroom units. The project will also include eight townhomes, which will be available for purchase.

More like this: