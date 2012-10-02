One of the largest charities benefiting underprivileged children has received the support of a large group of local dart players.

The fourth annual Toys for Tots Mixed Doubles soft tip dart tournament will be held on October 13th in East Alton. A group of local volunteers, the Alton Leathernecks and an East Alton business are hosting a benefit dart tournament for the fourth consecutive year. Headed by a former Marine PFC Curt Willeford and other volunteers, this event has grown from 32 participants in 2009 to 80 in 2011. In addition to the growth of participants, this tournament has seen cash donations increase from $1500 in 2009 to $5000 in 2011.

The tournament will be held on October 13, 2012 at the Berkshire Inn, 605 Berkshire Blvd, East Alton, IL 62024 starting at 1pm. The organizers are seeking a $10 entry fee plus the donation of 1 new unwrapped toy for each participant. We also encourage those who wish to contribute to the Toys for Tots drive to bring their donations to the Berkshire Inn, official Toys for Tots collection point. One highlight to this year’s tournament is the appearance of several members of the Team USA soft-tip dart team. Scheduled to appear is Bob Hudzick, a member of Team USA and sponsored by NineDartOut.

For more information please contact Todd Purcell at (618) 223 3625 or Curt Willeford (618) 980-2595.

