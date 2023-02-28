Alton firefighters battled a serious flatbed tow-truck vehicle fire Tuesday afternoon. (Photos by Vicky Schlueter).ALTON - Alton firefighters confronted a serious vehicle fire Monday afternoon.

Alton Fire Department Battalion Chief Tom House said the vehicle - a flatbed tow truck - apparently came across the Clark Bridge when the driver noticed smoke and pulled over near Taco Bell in Alton.

House said the cab to the tow truck suffered extensive damage. Thankfully, the tow truck driver was able to get out of the vehicle and was not injured, House added.

The Alton Fire Department had the vehicle fire put out quickly after they arrived.

