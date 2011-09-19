Godfrey, Ill. – The Illinois Association of Education Opportunity Program Personnel Inc. (ILAEOPP) and the TRIO Programs of Lewis and Clark Community College will play host to a town hall meeting from 3:30-5 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13 in Reid Memorial Library on the college’s Godfrey campus.

ILAEOPP is a nonprofit organization comprised of directors, counselors, students, parents, educators and others who are dedicated to ensuring access and education for all who desire a post-secondary education. The association has been in existence for 35 years. In addition, ILAEOPP has granted and continues to award college scholarships to high school, college

and graduate students. The Association also sponsors an annual Professional Conference, Student Leadership Conference, Three National TRIO DAY celebrations, a college tour and various training workshops for TRIO and Educational Opportunity Program members.

The purpose of the town hall meeting is to discuss how education and higher education institutions may utilize and operate the educational offerings and resources to better serve students and the community in spite of budget cuts and program elimination.

Article continues after sponsor message

Those who may benefit from the meeting include taxpayers, local residents, parents, educators, business leaders, civic groups, students, church leaders, and others interested in protecting opportunity for low-income, first generation students.

The Federal TRIO Programs (TRIO) are outreach and student service programs designed to identify and provide support for individuals from disadvantaged backgrounds. TRIO includes programs targeted to serve and assist low-income individuals, first-generation college students, and individuals with disabilities to progress through the academic pipeline from middle school

to post baccalaureate programs. TRIO also includes a training program for directors and staff of TRIO projects.

For more information on Lewis and Clark’s TRIO programs visit www.lc.edu/campuslife/services/trio.aspx

More like this: