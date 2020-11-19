EDWARDSVILLE - Town and Country Bank is thrilled to announce that Rob Pickerell has joined its Edwardsville location as VP, Commercial Banking Officer.

“Town and Country Bank is delighted to welcome Rob as the newest addition to our growing Commercial Banking team! His professional expertise in commercial banking, profound knowledge of SBA lending programs, and commitment to developing collaborative partnerships with his clients will be a true asset to organizations throughout the Metro East,” said Grant Franklin, EVP, Chief Sales Officer.

“As an experienced business banker, I have spent my entire career building relationships and working one-on-one with local business owners to have a deeper understanding of their banking needs. I enjoy listening to clients tell their stories so I can be a resource and provide the right financial solutions for their respective businesses. Since joining Town and Country, I have been excited to work for a local bank that shares my professional goals. I look forward to working with my colleagues and assisting news business clients,” said Pickerell.

Rob attended McKendree University in Lebanon, Illinois, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in Organizational Communications.

Pickerell comes to Town and Country Bank with over 17 years of experience in the industry. Since 2003, he has held various roles in banking, specializing in commercial banking, SBA lending, and business succession planning. As a knowledgeable business banking professional, Pickerell has been responsible for prospecting and developing loan opportunities for small and mid-sized businesses, collaborating with business owners and executives to create traditional and non-traditional funding options, and processing SBA, USDA, and conventional loans.

Pickerell currently resides in Maryville, Illinois, with his wife (Jennifer), son (Trevor), and daughter (Kaitlyn). Outside of his career and time with family, Rob serves as the Finance Chair on the School Board at Good Shepherd Lutheran School and volunteers as a youth soccer coach. His professional affiliations also include Leadership Council Southwestern Illinois, United Way, IL Small Business Development Center for the Metro East, Edwardsville/Glen Carbon Chamber of Commerce, and Edwardsville CEO Board Member.

About Town and Country Bank

Town and Country Financial Corporation is the parent holding company for Town and Country Bank and Town and Country Banc Mortgage Services, Inc. with branches in Buffalo, Decatur, Edwardsville, Fairview Heights, Jacksonville, Lincoln, Mt. Zion, Springfield, and Quincy, the latter operating under the name of Peoples Prosperity Bank, and a loan production office in Bloomington. Town and Country Financial Corporation shares are quoted under the symbol TWCF. For more information about the Bank, please visit www.TownandCountryBank.com.

