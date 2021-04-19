SPRINGFIELD– Town and Country Bank and Peoples Prosperity Bank is working with Justine PETERSEN Housing and Reinvestment Corporation to support small businesses in the Metro East.

Town and Country Bank is providing a $100,000 Line Of Credit (LOC) loan to Justine PETERSEN to benefit small businesses in the area. The loan will be used by Justine PETERSEN’s Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI) to provide secure opportunities to small businesses that do not qualify for traditional lending.

In addition to the loan, Town and Country Bank is proactively providing referrals to the Justine PETERSEN program. Within weeks of the LOC loan approval, two small business referrals from Town and Country Bank have resulted in fully-funded loan requests from Justine PETERSEN.

The partnership with Justine PETERSEN, whose mission is to connect institutional resources with the needs of low-to-moderate-income individuals and families, supports Town and Country Bank’s mission of empowering the financial well-being of our communities, one person at a time. This partnership is one of many ongoing projects with the goal of providing opportunities for low-to-moderate-income individuals and families throughout Central Illinois and the Metro East.

About Town and Country Bank

Town and Country Financial Corporation is the parent holding company for Town and Country Bank and Town and Country Banc Mortgage Services, Inc. with branches in Buffalo, Decatur, Edwardsville, Fairview Heights, Jacksonville, Lincoln, Mt. Zion, Springfield, Bloomington, and Quincy, the latter operating under the name of Peoples Prosperity Bank. Town and Country Financial Corporation shares are quoted under the symbol TWCF.

For more information about the Bank, please visit www.TownandCountryBank.com.

