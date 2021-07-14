WOOD RIVER - Kaleb Ball had a love for sports and especially softball that few possess. In his memory, the first Kaleb Ball Memorial Tournament will take place at Emerick Sports Complex, and all proceeds will be donated Kaleb's Children's Trust Fund.

Kaleb died tragically on Sunday, May 23, 2021, from injuries sustained in a motorcycle crash.

Michele Steele, Kaleb’s ex-wife, said Kaleb attended Our Lady Queen of Peace School in Bethalto and Civic Memorial High School.

“Kaleb always played softball,” she said. “He played on several teams in the Alton Park and Rec League, Wood River, and as far as Belleville and into Missouri. Kaleb was extremely close to his children, and we had a great co-parenting relationship. We would like to get the word out because all the entry fees and any donations go to a trust for his kids.”

A GoFundMe was also established by Michele Steele for Kaleb to assist with the children.

“Kaleb lived life to the fullest every day, and he never met a stranger,” Michele said. “He enjoyed hunting, horseback riding, and loved playing softball. Due to Kaleb’s sudden passing, a trust has been set up for his three children, Aubrey, Keagann, and Kaiden. Both proceeds from the tournament and the GoFundMe go to trust fund for the children.”

These are Kaleb Ball Memorial Tournament Details:

Men's Saturday, Sept. 18 - 9 a.m. start.

Coed Sunday, Sept 19 - 9 a.m. start.

Entry $200.

A home run bracelet can be purchased for additional $20 (1 per team).

ASA balls/bats/rules

5-hr/game-outs after.

Please contact Dustin Logan at (636) 290-1468 or Danyelle Green at (618) 578-0967, or private message them if you would like to enter a team or donate to Kaleb Ball's Children's Trust Fund.

To contribute to the GoFundMe for Kaleb click here:

https://www.gofundme.com/f/2e9b74icvc

