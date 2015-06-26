ALTON – With the help of divine weather, dedicated volunteers and charitable participants, OSF Saint Anthony’s 15th Annual Charity Golf Tournament at Spencer T. Olin Golf Course raised over $80,000 for the hospital’s cancer program.

The tournament, hosted by OSF Saint Anthony’s Foundation, included long-time event supporters: Hall of Famer Red Schoendienst, Team Fredbird and the Sisters of the Third Order of St. Francis and the Sisters of St. Francis of the Martyr St. George.

“We are thrilled at the success of our golf tournament and what it will mean for our cancer program. The money raised will help OSF Saint Anthony’s continue to provide the best cancer care in the River Bend,” said Lee McRaven, Development Specialist for OSF Saint Anthony’s Foundation. “And it was great to see Red and Team Fredbird back again this year. Their continued support has helped make this the premier golf tournament in the area.

“Being able to pay tribute to longtime OSF Saint Anthony’s volunteer and golf committee member, Gene Crivello, made the day even more special. It was an honor to have his family there.”

During the past 15 years, the golf tournament has raised more than $900,000 for the OSF Saint Anthony’s Cancer Center of Excellence.

The event was co-chaired by Monica Bristow, president of the River Bend Growth Association, and Liz Nelson, community volunteer.

“We had a great time at Spencer T. Olin and I would like to thank Mary Campbell and the staff for making it a wonderful experience,” McRaven said.

For more information about OSF Saint Anthony’s golf tournament, call Lee McRaven at (618) 463-5168.

Winners included:

Flight A First Place: Mike Moeller, Brig Jones, Scott Schuemann, Cary White

Flight A Second Place: Erich Wilson, Earl Kennedy, Terry Morrow, Tyler Akins

Flight A Third Place: Jerry Riedel, Dan Rogers, Matthew May, Josh Smith

Flight B First Place: Adam Brennecke, Matt Utrevis, Adam Bray, Ron Belcher

Flight B Second Place: Dale Blachford, Todd Kennedy, John Roth, Craig Schaaf

Flight B Third Place: Stephen Sharr, Ron Green, Bill Brooks, Bob Rinella

Flight C First Place: Curt Leroy, Ode Keil, Joe Scyoc, Jesse Hopkins

Flight C Second Place: Tracy Butler, Eddie Brown, Walter Link, Brad Butler

Flight C Third Place: John Keller, Allen Klope, Paul Maley, Steve Mottaz

Sponsors for the event:

Wells Fargo Advisors, Thompson Coburn, Acropolis Technology, Helmkamp Construction Co., Kone Elevators, Lewis Rice, LLC, Phillips 66 Wood River Refinery, Wegman Electric, Greensfelder, Hemker & Gale, P.C., Conifer Health Solutions, Hinshaw and Culbertson, LLP, Hult Marketing, Kane Mechanical, Lewis & Clark Community College, Werts Welding and Tank Service, William & Patricia Kessler, Dr. Alan Stein, Jeana Hutchinson, Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center, Saint Louis University Department of Pathology, Sysco, Williams Office Products, Inc., Dr. & Mrs. Donald Mielcarek, VOA, Scheffel Boyle, Midwest Occupational Medicine, Ltd., 1st MidAmerica Credit Union, Carrollton Bank, Roberts Motors, Inc., Clinical Radiologists, Cope Plastic, Delta Dental, Dr. James Piephoff, Intensivo, LLC, Flooring Systems, Robert "Bob" Sanders Waste System, Inc., CNB Bank & Trust, N.A., Duke Bakery, Friends of Bill Haine, KJWW Engineering Consultants, Patricia Kratschmer, T & P Incentives, WBGZ Radio, Electromek Diagnostic Systems, Matt Brown Insurance Agency, Inc., Roberts Law.

